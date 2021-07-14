Currie Cup games scratched due to unrest in SA

Sports staff

At this stage, the game between the Lions and the Cheetahs in Johannesburg will go ahead as planned.

Two Currie Cup Premier Division matches scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled due to “extraordinary circumstances”, SA Rugby announced on Wednesday.

The clash between the Sharks and the Pumas scheduled for Durban on Friday had been called off due to unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the federation said in a statement, while Saturday’s match in Kimberley between Griquas and the Bulls was also scratched.

In line with tournament rules, the scores in both matches would be recorded as 0-0 draws, with all four teams awarded four log points.

The same would apply to the match that was cancelled last weekend between the Lions and the Sharks.

Despite these cancellations, the game between the Lions and Cheetahs in Johannesburg would go ahead as planned.

“We are living in unusual times, and while it’s never ideal to have to cancel matches, we had very little other options,” said SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.

“We would like to thank the teams, sponsors, our broadcaster and other stakeholders for working together to find solutions to our challenges.”