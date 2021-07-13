Kolbe, De Klerk give impressions of Lions ahead of first match back in SA

Ken Borland

The two overseas-based World Cup winners have played against many of the tourists in competitions in Europe over the last few years.

The try-scoring ability of the British and Irish Lions backline has been an obvious feature of their rampage through South Africa so far, and two of the Springboks’ key backline players, Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe, have highlighted the number of options Lions coach Warren Gatland has for the Test series.

The Lions have scored 27 tries in their three matches in South Africa so far, with 20 of those being scored by backline players. While the tourists obviously have tremendous strengths out wide, the Sharks showed in the first half of their second match that there are also opportunities to attack the Lions in those same channels and it is hoped that Kolbe, in particular, can take advantage of any space that is created out there.

Both De Klerk and Kolbe will feature against the Lions on Wednesday evening in an SA A side that looks more like a shadow team for the first Test.

“It was a fantastic season with Toulouse and hopefully I can bring some of that success,” Kolbe said on Monday.

“The Lions are a very well balanced side, they have a mix of the big boys and then in the backline they have exciting players who love running with the ball. I’ve competed against them individually quite a lot in Europe and so I’ve had some input on what they can do.”

ALSO READ: Lukhanyo Am to lead World Cup winners in SA ‘A’ clash with Lions

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk meanwhile spoke highly of Lions tour captain Conor Murray, who lead the visitors on Wednesday and possibly in the Tests as well. “Conor has played a lot of Tests and been on a few Lions tours, and he has a very good kicking game, which is going to be very important.

“But it’s not going to be the presence of just one guy that will decide how the Lions will play.

“Warren Gatland can change his backline – he can play Owen Farrell at inside centre or flyhalf, he can make changes in midfield and those will change the way they play, they can change the whole dynamic of the team.”

ALSO READ: Lions’ Gatland shows his hand for ‘toughest encounter’ so far in SA

Lukhanyo Am, another backline star of the 2019 World Cup final, will captain the SA A side, in what may be an indication of who will lead the Springboks should Siya Kolisi not recover from Covid in time for the first Test. Am is as cool a customer as Lucky Luke with his revolvers at the ready, but De Klerk said the fact the Sharks captain never shoots from the hip will be helpful in what is expected to be a fiery Test series.



“Lukhanyo definitely brings that calmness factor and he can draw us back if it’s needed,” De Klerk said.

“There are a few youngsters in the side but it helps that we have tons of experience with Eben Etzebeth, Morne Steyn, Damian de Allende and Willie le Roux. Lukhanyo won’t try and steal the show, he’ll lean on those guys for support. He’s had a great season with the Sharks and hopefully we’ll see that same magic.”