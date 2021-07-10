SA’s Montjane powers into Wimbledon wheelchair final

Sport24 Wire

It's the first Grand Slam singles final and Wimbledon final for the Limpopo-born star.

South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane ousted Japan’s Momoko Ohtani to reach her first Wimbledon final in London on Friday.

In a big-hitting and big-serving affair the fifth-ranked Montjana edged the world number six Ohtani 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Montjane will now face top seed and world number one Diede de Groot from the Netherlands in Saturday’s Wimbledon wheelchair singles final.

On Friday, the 35-year-old Montjane wrote her name in the history books, by becoming the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon.

“I am just so happy to have made my first ever Grand Slam singles final,” commented Montjane, after her match.

In 2018, Montjana became the first African woman to play at Wimbledon after she was awarded a wild card and reached the semi-finals.

Earlier this year, Montjane lost in the Australian Open doubles final with her British partner Lucy Shuker.