Cronje gets chance in Sharks No 10 shirt for Lions rematch

Sean Everitt and his charges will be hoping to put up a better performance this time after going down 54-7 at Ellis Park on Wednesday.

The Sharks will have a new look about them for their rematch with the British and Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Coach Sean Everitt has made several changes to the side that lost heavily to the tourists in the first game between the teams at Ellis Park on Wednesday.

Journeyman flyhalf Lionel Cronje will be back in a Sharks jersey for the first time in years and takes over from Curwin Bosch.

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, and wings Werner Kok and Thaakir Abrahams are the only survivors at the back from Wednesday’s game, but on this occasion Kok will play in midfield.

There are also several changes up front with a new-look front-row, second-row and back-row.

The Sharks were hastily arranged opponents for the British and Irish Lions following the cancelling earlier this week of their match with the Bulls, who have suffered a big outbreak of Covid-19.

The good news for Everitt and Co is that they now know what to expect of the Lions, whose quick up-tempo game was too hot to handle for the Sharks on Wednesday. The tourists scored eight tries against the coastal side in winning 54-7.

“Respect for the ball is really important,” said Everitt, looking ahead to the rematch. “We do create opportunities, but we need to show patience, we can’t force the passes or put kicks through, we need to hold on to the ball for an extra phase because somewhere along the line, the wall can break.

“We didn’t show enough patience with the ball on attack against the Lions (on Wednesday) and we need to back ourselves to hold it through several phases, even more.



“When we get that right we’ll be a really good, dangerous side and a difficult one to beat.”

Good decisions

Everitt admitted that it wasn’t so much a fault of ability but rather the choices made.



“Sometimes it’s the make-up of the individuals and the enthusiasm and energy we have in the team, we tend to force things and hope that something happens from that,” said Everitt. “What you might get away with at Currie Cup level won’t work against internationals.



“It’s really about getting the balance right: when to have a go and when not to; when to force it and when not to. Against a quality team like the Lions, you have to be patient.”



Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Marnus Potgieter, Werner Kok, Murray Koster, Thaakir Abrahams, Lionel Cronje, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), Mpilo Gumede, Dylan Richardson, Reniel Hugo, Le Roux Roets, Wiehahn Herbst, Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Dan Jooste, Mzamo Majola, Khutha Mchunu, Thembelani Bholi, Jeandre Labuschagne, Cameron Wright, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward

