Covid now also in British and Irish Lions camp

Sports Staff

Following the discovery of positive Covid cases in the squads of the Springboks, Georgia and Bulls, the British and Irish Lions have now also returned a positive result.

The kick-off in Wednesday night’s British and Irish Lions series match against the Sharks at Ellis Park has been pushed back by one hour to 8pm.

The delay is to accommodate the return of PCR test results from the tourists’ squad following the return of a positive test for Covid-19 among the management team, following a lateral flow test as part of the tour screening programme which took place on Wednesday.

The individual and four close contacts – including two players and two members of staff – are being isolated and assessed at the team hotel.

All members of the touring party have since been PCR tested. This evening’s game against the Sharks will still take place provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later today.

The kick-off has been pushed back to allow for the testing process to be completed