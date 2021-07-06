Covid crisis: Lions tour match off, Boks-Georgia Test also in danger

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

“These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

The British and Irish Lions’ tour match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday has been postponed, while the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia, scheduled for Ellis Park on Friday, is expected to be called off today.

After a day of high drama, uncertainty and positive Covid tests, this weekend’s scheduled rugby fixtures on the highveld are all but over.

Positive Covid cases in the Bulls team means Jake White’s men won’t take on the tourists from Britain and Ireland on Saturday; rather the management teams are looking to reschedule the match at a later stage or take on a new opponent.

Four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive Covid tests which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to series safety protocols.

Series regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added on agreement between the organisations.

Meanwhile four positive results among the Georgian team and four additional positive tests among Springbok players (Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe), in addition to Lood de Jager returning a positive test on Monday, plus six among management, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, and one masseuse, have further complicated planning.

The latest medical data from the Springbok and Georgian teams will be assessed by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) on Wednesday morning.

“The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the MAG to consider the data and we will make the final decision on Wednesday.

“The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series and we will continue to focus on that.”

A further update will be issued on potential alternative opponents for the Lions and on the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia as soon as the positions are finalised, read a statement by SA Rugby on Tuesday night.

The British & Irish Lions’ match against the Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on Wednesday, kick-off at 7pm, was expected to go ahead as scheduled.

The Lions opened their tour of South Africa with a56-14 win against the Joburg Lions at Ellis Park last weekend.