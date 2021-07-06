De Jongh in line to make WP return

The former captain and Springbok midfielder is back in the Cape after last playing for WP in 2016.

Former Western Province captain Juan de Jongh is in line to potentially make his return to the blue-and-white hooped team when the Cape-based side come up against Griquas in a Currie Cup match on Wednesday.

De Jongh, who also previously played for the Springboks, is back in the Cape after a few years playing for Wasps in England. HI last outing for Western Province was in 2016.

The midfielder has been included among a long list of replacements for the match, that kicks off at Cape Town Stadium at 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, centre Dan du Plessis, flank Nama Xaba and hooker JJ Kotze have all returned from injury and will start for Western Province. There are six changes in total to the starting line-up.

Rikus Pretorius shifts to outside centre to partner Du Plessis in midfield while Godlen Masimla is at scrumhalf in the other change to the backline.

There are two new flanks in the fit-again Xaba and Johan du Toit, who comes in for the injured Hacjivah Dayimani.

Flanker Nama Xaba, in action during a Stormers training session at Cape Town Stadium earlier this year, is back to full fitness and ready to play for Western Province once again. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The other two changes are in the front row, with tighthead prop Sazi Sandi making his first start of the campaign alongside Kotze.

The extended replacements bench also includes lock JD Schickerling.

WP coach John Dobson said that the focus for his team is on putting together an accurate performance in all departments.

“We know that we can raise our game in a number of areas and we are excited to see what some of the players coming in can add against what will be a motivated Griquas side,” said Dobson.

“The key for us will be to execute our gameplan as clinically as possible to take some winning momentum into our break for the game against the British and Irish Lions next week.”

Western Province: Sergeal Petersen, Seabelo Senatla, Rikus Pretorius, Dan du Plessis, Edwill van der Merwe, Tim Swiel, Godlen Masimla, Evan Roos, Johan du Toit, Nama Xaba, David Meihuizen, Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak. Bench: (from): Reinach Venter, Leon Lyons, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, JD Schickerling, Niel Otto, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Abner van Reenen, Andre-Hugo Venter, Justin Basson, Juan de Jongh