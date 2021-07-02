Rusty Boks make pleasing return to Test action

Ken Borland

The world champions were in action for the first time since their victory in the World Cup final in Japan 20 months ago.

The Springboks were understandably a bit over-boisterous, rusty and inaccurate for the opening half-hour of their first Test in 20 months, but they then settled into their work and dispatched a tough Georgia team 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

The opening quarter saw the Springboks perhaps trying too hard, leading to ill-discipline, and several penalties not only allowed Georgia flyhalf Tedo Abzhandadza to slot all three of his kicks at goal but also robbed the home team of any momentum.

Georgia led 9-5 until the 35th minute as the Springboks were just generally inaccurate, especially in their kicking game.

Their one bright moment had been a try on debut with his first touch by wing Aphelele Fassi, who galloped down the touchline for a fine finish after a lovely double-line attack that saw fullback Willie le Roux join the line and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit looping round to provide the scoring pass.

Without fans, Fassi’s marvellous run was not greeted with the acclaim it deserved, but the bench were noisy. The 23-year-old enjoyed an outstanding debut.

The Springboks seized control of the game with two tries in the last five minutes of the first half. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored from a maul and then Le Roux, outside centre Jesse Kriel and Fassi counter-attacked well from their own territory before Fassi put a good chip-kick infield, the ball bouncing wickedly for scrumhalf Cobus Reinach to gather and race away for the try.

Leading 19-9 at halftime, the Springboks were in complete control in the second half. Such was their dominance that at times it seemed like the tries could be dished out by a tombola lucky draw.

Strong finish

The replacement front row of Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe scrummed superbly and set up a first Test try for eighthman Kwagga Smith, the deft boot of flyhalf Handre Pollard led to a try for replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and Marx scored from a powerful lineout drive.

The Springbok forwards, led by ubiquitous lock Franco Mostert, just kept battering away and the backs tried a lot, some of it was very good.

Du Toit would also have been a contender for the man of the match prize if there had been one.

In the end it was a good run-out for the Springboks, but, with the British and Irish Lions coming up, they will need to show further progress next week in the second Test against Georgia.

Scorers

South Africa: Tries – Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Cobus Reinach, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Malcolm Marx. Conversions – Handre Polllard (4), Elton Jantjies.

Georgia: Penalties – Tedo Abzhandadze (3).