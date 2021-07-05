SportsFan brings Springbok Gees to South Africa

Sponsored / SportsFan

SportsFan, an innovative app, has partnered with the South African Rugby Union (SARU) and MyPlayers (The Rugby Players’ Organisation) to bring rugby gees to South African fans with its digital ‘Signature Moves’ Springbok player trading cards autographed digitally by the players.

The ‘Signature Moves’ Springbok digital player trading cards will be available via the SportsFan app and the partnership with SARU and MyPlayers means that fans can get officially licensed, autographed collectable cards of their Springbok heroes.

“The pandemic has hit sport hard and clubs, unions and, above all, players have needed fans support now more than ever, especially with the limitations put on fan engagement,” according to Greig Ellerbeck, Operations Lead at SportsFan. “Since the much anticipated British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa was announced we began working on a way to give fans so much more.”

“With the recent move to Level 4 adjusted restrictions which includes no spectators during sports matches, we feel it is more important than ever to give fans a way to engage with the players,” he adds. “The SportsFan app will effectively give fans digitally autographed player cards in the palm of their hands, a way to connect with players and other fans across the globe.”

Ellerbeck explains that there will be two card series available at launch, “The first is a card series representing the current Springbok team as well as a special ‘Legends’ series celebrating the victorious 2009 squad.”

“All fans that download the app and register will get a ‘starter’ pack which consists of five player cards for free to kick-off their collections,” he says. “The launch of the SportsFan app will allow fans to collect cards of their favourite players, get them autographed and once signed they can safely trade cards with other fans as they build their valuable and timeless card collection.”

What’s more he says, is that the cards are all date and time stamped for authentication.

“The British and Irish Lions Tour is an iconic event on the rugby calendar, it’s a celebration for any discerning rugby fan,” he says. “Although the event is held every four years it has been twelve years since it was hosted in South Africa; to say that fans are disappointed to not be able to attend the live games is an understatement, we are thrilled to help fans get behind our boys in green and gold.”

Ellerbeck says that it is important to note that everyone who downloads, and registers will get a free pack of five cards to start with and if a user refers other fans to the app, they will receive bonus cards to their collection. Fans can also refer other fans to the app and receive bonus cards to add to their collection.

“We will continue to work on providing fans an opportunity to engage with players through various sports,” he says. “We are looking at launching further exciting new series at a later date.”

How to get your Signature Moves cards:

Download the app (iStore and Google Playstore)

Create your profile

Check out your free starter pack in your gallery

Buy additional cards from the ‘Card Shop’ through the SportsFan in-app currency

Submit the request to get them autographed

Get player stats updated live

Receive your 100% authentic and secured cards

Trade signed cards safely on the SportsFan ‘in-app’ trading platform

The app is available on both Apple and Google Play stores, for more information visit: https://sportsfan.app/