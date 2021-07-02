Boks can ‘create special memories’ against Lions, says Stick

Ken Borland

The excitement ahead of taking on Georgia is going to increase when the Springboks play three Tests against the British and Irish Lions.

For Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Test rugby is like a drug that he cannot get enough of, while for backline coach Mzwandile Stick, the forthcoming series against the British and Irish Lions is a chance to chase memories for the players.

Kolisi’s gratification will finally come on Friday evening when he leads the Springboks out against Georgia in their warm-up Test at Loftus Versfeld – ahead of their series against the British and Irish Lions – ending a 20-month wait since he last donned the Green and Gold and lifted the greatest prize of them all – the World Cup trophy.

“Once you’ve tasted it you don’t want to stop. It’s the best in South Africa against the best from elsewhere in the world (the Lions),” Kolisi said on the eve of his return to the international stage.

“Just the intensity in training as well, it’s double what you experience back at your union and you just know that you cannot switch off or get a big head otherwise you will get left behind. You learn a lot about yourself in this environment.”

The excitement ahead of taking on Georgia, ranked No 12 in the world, is going to increase significantly when the Springboks approach this season’s main course: three Tests against the British and Irish Lions that only come along every 12 years.

Stick, a former Springbok Sevens captain who won the World Series, knows what it feels like just to play against the Lions in a tour game, having appeared for the Southern Kings against the famous tourists in Port Elizabeth in 2009.

“It’s a chance to build new memories,” Stick said.

“The Lions are a massive challenge and we are really excited. The players have one opportunity to create something special.

“I played against the Lions in 2009 and it was a challenge every second. I came on at blindside wing and I just wanted to get in the game so badly that I tried to stand in the defensive line at flyhalf.

“But Ronan O’Gara was so smart and he just kicked the ball over my head. I was stupid and the players mustn’t be like me. They have to play together as a team.

“Like against Georgia, who we respect as a tough side, we will be punished if we don’t pitch up.”