Van Rooyen tells his Lions rookies to ‘Have a full go!’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Ivan van Rooyen has told his players to do one thing when they come up against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday evening: Have a full go!

Not too many players will get the chance to play against the best from Britain and Ireland, but for 23 men from Joburg they’ll have an opportunity to pit themselves against some of the finest players in the modern era on Saturday.

Image being Ruben Schoeman standing next to Maro Itoje at the lineout, imagine being Burger Odendaal standing opposite Owen Farrell in the backs and imagine being Rabz Maxwane thinking about running at or tackling Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit?

For those not lucky enough to play for the Springboks, being able to still face the British and Irish Lions as a local provincial player is the only chance they’ll get. And what an opportunity awaits Van Rooyen’s young Lions players.

‘Full go’

“We’ll have a full go,” said Van Rooyen ahead of the game (kick-off 6pm).

“In big game like this if you’re too conservative and don’t have a brave mindset you’re going to get a hiding.

“We’re all looking forward to it; it’s an opportunity to show ourselves, South Africa and the world what we represent and what we stand for. This is a massive honour.”

As the first game on tour in South Africa for Warren Gatland’s men, Van Rooyen said the door was possibly a little open to the local Lions causing an upset right at the start of the tour.

Off guard?

“To catch Test players off guard will be difficult, but the door might be slightly open,” said Van Rooyen to a question this week about the tourists possibly being a little cold or off in the first game.

“Because of that, the first 20 minutes will be vital. They only arrived this week, they’re at altitude … so there may be a possible opportunity there for us.”

Van Rooyen said he was expecting a physical game, almost like a Test match, with quite a bit of kicking.

“The physicality will be massive, it’s going to be nice and aggressive, and the collisions will be right up there,” said Van Rooyen.

“But what an opportunity for my team. There are a lot of young guys there who I believe will play for the Springboks one day. Maybe in years to come they’ll look back at this game and say this is where it all started.”

TEAMS

Lions: W Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Manuel Rass, Burger Odendaal, Rabz Maxwane; Jordan Hendrikse, Dillon Smit; Francke Horn (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Sbusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth. Bench: Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Fred Zeilinga, Dan Kriel

B&I Lions: Stuart Hogg (capt), Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris, Owen Farrell, Josh Adams, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Taulupe Faletau, Hamish Watson, Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Wyn Jones. Bench: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly.