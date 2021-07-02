SA loses medal hope as Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

Wesley Botton

In Smith's absence, Bianca Buidendag will be the only SA representative as surfing makes its Olympic debut.

One of South Africa’s strongest medal prospects has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, with surfing star Jordy Smith pulling out of the national team for this month’s Tokyo Games.

Smith picked up a serious knee injury while training five weeks ago, and it was revealed yesterday that he would not recover in time for the multi-sport showpiece which opens on 23 July, despite the 33-year-old athlete undergoing barometric recuperation and physiotherapy.

According to Surfing SA, his spot in the Olympics would be offered to the next highest available person in the rankings, and therefore South Africa would lose its place in the men’s competition.

“Smith’s withdrawal means that Isaac February will not be able to travel to Japan as an official and that Buitendag will be accompanied by head coach Greg Emslie,” the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee said in a statement.

One of the most consistent surfers on the international citcuit, Smith was one of the country’s leading hopes for podium places in Tokyo.

Though he hasn’t won the overall title in the annual World Surf League Championship Tour, he finished in the top five overall four years in a row before the campaign was suspended last year due to Covid.

The surfing competition in Tokyo will take place over four days between 25 July and 1 August, subject to wave conditions at Shidashita Beach.