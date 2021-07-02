Bavuma bemoans death bowling, batting display by Proteas

Ken Borland

The series will now be decided in the final game and there is almost surely going to be a change made to the South African lineup.

Conceding 43 in the last two overs meant the West Indies had too many runs in the kitty for a Proteas batting line-up that did not pitch, according to captain Temba Bavuma.

In the end South Africa wasted a golden opportunity to clinch the series in the fourth T20 at St George’s in Grenada, losing by 21 runs.

After the surprising choice to open the bowling with Aiden Markram cost 20 runs, the Proteas recovered superbly having won the toss and elected to bowl.

Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi (2-13) and George Linde (2-16) were once again magnificent as they reduced the West Indies to 101 for six after 16 overs.

The Proteas just needed to keep things reasonably tight at the death and they would have been chasing the lowest total of the series so far to take an unassailable 3-1 lead. But instead Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada bowled a succession of full tosses and long hops, which were dispatched for four fours and five sixes by Kieron Pollard (51* off 25) and Fabian Allen (19* off 13) as the West Indies finished on 167 for six.

Bavuma blamed growing up on South African pitches that are a haven for pace and bounce for the singular lack of skill displayed by the pacemen.

“To concede 66 runs in the last four overs was criminal but this is an experienced Windies side playing in conditions they know, so they can adjust,” Bavuma said.

“If you look at our quick bowlers, they use aggression and pace because that’s what the pitches back home are good for, but that becomes null and void on these wickets. And we don’t have much time to improve the skills before the deciding match on Saturday.”

The Proteas innings saw Quinton de Kock go to a second-successive half-century, finishing with a determined 60 off 43 balls. But none of the other batsmen were able to keep him company for long, and the fact that they tended to hog the strike complicated matters further – when De Kock was dismissed in the 18th over he had faced only 41% of the 103 deliveries bowled.

“The batting did not pitch up, except for Quinny, who was a lone soul,” Bavuma said.

“How we plan our batting innings is to take advantage of the first 10 overs when it’s easier. Our first powerplay has been good, averaging more than 50 runs, and then we’re trying to carry on the intensity and momentum in overs seven to 10, especially in these conditions.

“And then hopefully we’re in position to dominate the last 10 overs when it is tough with pace taken off and the ball getting softer. A seam-bowling all-rounder might have to come into the mix because we are looking for an effective sixth bowler.

The skipper confirmed that Ngidi’s place would need to be looked at as the paceman has conceded 11.78 runs-per-over in the series. Sisanda Magala has an ankle niggle and is not up for selection, leaving Lizaad Williams and Beuran Hendricks in contention for Saturday’s decider.