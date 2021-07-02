Lions’ loss is WP’s gain as Dayimani makes move permanent

Sports Staff

"Hacjivah is a player of undoubted talent who has already made a big impression in his short time here," said coach John Dobson.

Talented loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has signed a long-term contract with Western Province.

Dayimani, who spent his formative years in the Cape, has been on loan in the Currie Cup from the Lions and has made the move back to Cape Town permanent by signing for the next two years.

A dynamic loose forward who is comfortable at flank or No 8 and has also represented the SA Sevens Academy, the 23-year-old’s signing is seen as a boost for the province’s loose forward depth.

WP coach John Dobson said that Dayimani’s blend of speed and physicality make him an exciting prospect in both the Western Province and Stormers jersey.

“He plays the game with freedom and enthusiasm, along with a hard edge of physicality, which is exactly what we are looking for in our loose forwards and I am sure he will quickly become a firm favourite with our supporters.”

Dayimani said that he is excited about starting a new chapter in Cape Town.

“I would like to continue growing as a player and as a person and the environment here with the players and coaching staff will give me a fantastic opportunity to do so,” he said.

“I have been welcomed into the squad and feel right at home here in Cape Town. I am looking forward to what the future holds for me here.”