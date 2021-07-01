Van Rooyen backs young guns for ‘big opportunity’ against Lions

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has rewarded the young brigade of players who’ve been in action in recent weeks in the Currie Cup for the “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to play against the British and Irish Lions.

Seasoned campaigners like Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Kriel, Ross Cronje and Courtnall Skosan have missed out on the opportunity to play against Warren Gatland’s tourists.

The match kicks off at 6pm at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The tour opener will see several internationally recognised campaigners turn out for the men from the north.

England captain and centre Owen Farrell will come up against Burger Odendaal, one of the few players for the Joburg team who return to the side after sitting out recently, exciting right wing Louis Rees-Zammit will be pitted against Rabz Maxwane, while lock Maro Itoje will go head to head with Ruben Schoeman in the lineouts.

The Lions backline will be steered by young Jordan Hendrikse, who is back from the Junior Boks squad and he’ll measure himself against the highly-rated Finn Russell.

Promising tighthead prop from the Joburg team, Sti Sithole, is also back in the squad, and he’d like nothing more that to test himself against Kyle Sinckler, a late addition to the squad, but a highly-rated scrummager.

Van Rooyen said there was plenty of excitement among his group of players about going up against the touring Lions.

“This is such a big opportunity for every player involved,” said the Lions man.

“There is such a small group of guys who will have the chance to play against players of this calibre in their lifetime, and I hope that they truly take a moment to take it in and savour the enormity of the moment.”

There are only two Boks in the Lions team, namely wing Jamba Ulengo and prop Ruan Dreyer, yet Gatland said the Joburgers would pose a huge threat to his side.

“They’re the team that’s been least affected by Springbok call-ups to they’ll be very settled. They’ll be motivated to play well against us and try and be the first team to beat the Lions on tour.”

Lions: EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Manuel Rass, Burger Odendaal, Rabz Maxwane; Jordan Hendrikse, Dillon Smit; Francke Horn (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Sbusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth. Bench: Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Fred Zeilinga, Dan Kriel