Lions tour: Hogg to captain Gatland’s first team in South Africa

Sports Staff

Only one player who ran out against Japan in Edinburgh last week has kept his place for the match against Joburg's Lions.

Scotland back Stuart Hogg has been given the honour of captaining the British and Irish Lions in their opening match of their tour of South Africa.

Hogg will lead the team against the Joburg-based Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday evening in the first of eight matches the Lions will play in South Africa.

The starting team is almost completely changed from the side that ran out against Japan in the pre-tour match at Edinburgh last weekend. Only wing Josh Adams has retained his place in the side.

“It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the Tour underway,” coach Warren Gatland told lionrugby.com.

“We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh, but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.

“I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week. I feel it’s gone up a level from where we were in Jersey (at a training camp) and we’re starting to see a better understanding of some of our tactics.

“There’s some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday – which is good information for us as the Test series approaches.

“My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too – who I am sure will lead the side by example.”

The Joburg Lions are scheduled to name their lien-up at 5pm SA time. Saturday’s match kicks off at 6pm.

British and Irish Lions

Stuart Hogg, Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris, Owen Farrell, Josh Adams, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Taulupe Faletau, Hamish Watson, Courtney Lawes, Johnny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Wyn Jones. Bench: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly