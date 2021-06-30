No place for Caster as Olympic qualifying window closes

Wesley Botton

Three of South Africa's track and field medallists at the Rio Games will not compete in Tokyo.

A handful of individuals will carry the nation’s track and field medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but some world-class athletes will be missing from the SA squad, including middle-distance star Caster Semenya.

While sprinter Wayde van Niekerk recently achieved the 400m qualifying standard and will defend the title he won at the 2016 Rio Games, none of South Africa’s other medallists from the Rio showpiece had met the required criteria for next month’s spectacle in Tokyo when the qualifying window closed on Tuesday night.

Suspended from targeting her third Olympic 800m title without taking hormone suppressants, Semenya fell short after making multiple attempts to achieve the qualifying standard over the 5,000m distance (15:10.00).

Meanwhile, Rio long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga was recently banned for four years for an anti-doping rule violation and will not be allowed to compete in the next two editions of the multi-sport Games.

Javelin thrower Sunette Viljoen, who also earned silver in Rio, had been confident of achieving the qualifying standard in her specialist event, but she was unable to find her best form and there will be no place for her in the national team.

The SA athletics squad will nonetheless be eager to repeat the country’s impressive four-medal haul at the Rio Games.

Aside from Van Niekerk, who will aim to bounce back from a serious knee injury to retain his 400m crown, a few other athletes will turn out among the contenders in their events.

In the absence of Manyonga, the nation’s long jump hopes will rest on former World Championships medallist Ruswahl Samaai, who will finally be given a chance to emerge from the shadow of his talented but troubled compatriot.

Akani Simbine will also be eager to shake off the ‘bridesmaid’ tag after finishing either fourth or fifth in the 100m final at the Rio Games and the last two editions of the World Championships.

After the individual event, the Commonwealth Games champion will anchor the national men’s 4x100m relay team, who will also target a spot on the podium.

On the road, in-form distance runner Stephen Mokoka will look to put up a fight once again in the marathon race after finishing fifth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.