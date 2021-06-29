Handre Pollard fit and ready to steer Bok backline again

Ken Borland

Pollard said the Lions' warm-up match against Japan had given them plenty of food for thought.

It may have been fewer minutes than he would have liked, but the fact that Handre Pollard was on the field helping to steer Montpellier to victory in the Challenge Cup final last month, coupled with the intensive training the Springboks have been doing, has the flyhalf feeling enfranchised to once again be his team’s general as they resume international competition against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Pollard suffered a serious knee injury last September, but he returned for the Challenge Cup semifinal and final, with Montpellier edging out Leicester 18-17 at Twickenham.

“To be back in this environment – it’s a special group of players (at the Bok training camp) – is very exciting,” Pollard said on Tuesday.

“To tear your ACL and not miss a single Test is a pretty good bargain and I’ve worked very hard to get back. I’ve played a bit for Montpellier and although I would maybe have liked a few more minutes of game time, it was massive playing in high-pressure games again.

“I really enjoyed that excitement and intensity, and now I’ve been training very hard with the Springboks.

“I’m fit and ready to try and lead the team in the right direction and contribute positively.”

While Georgia should be dispatched relatively easily on Friday, the British and Irish Lions are far from a weak side and Pollard said the tourists’ weekend warm-up against Japan had given them plenty of food for thought.

“The Lions showed what we expected in certain areas, but in certain areas they didn’t,” he said.

“It’s still just the first game though and a lot will change before the Tests.

“But we can see the Lions have some star players, a lot of firepower, and I thought they played really well.”