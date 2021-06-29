WP’s Dobson picks former Lions loosie for Sharks clash

Sports Staff

There are a number of changes among the backs, while the loose-trio also has a new look about it for the visit by the Sharks.

Western Province coach John Dobson has made a number of changes to his team for the visit by the Sharks on Wednesday.

Three of the changes are in the backline and two are in the forward pack, for the Currie Cup coastal clash, which kicks off earlier than originally scheduled at 5pm on Wednesday, due to the latest national COVID regulations, at the Cape Town Stadium.

Sergeal Petersen is at back at fullback, with Tim Swiel shifting to flyhalf, while Edwill van der Merwe makes his first appearance of the campaign on the wing.

Rikus Pretorius is at inside centre and will be partnered in midfield by Cornel Smit in the absence of the injured Dan du Plessis, while Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf.

Evan Roos is back at No 8, with Hacjivah Dayimani making his first start on the flank and loan player Reinach Venter making his Western Province debut at hooker.

“After two games away from home we want to be as accurate as possible in all areas of our game at Cape Town Stadium,” said Dobson.

“It has been a good week of preparation and we are excited to see what the players coming in can add this week,” he said.

Western Province: Sergeal Petersen, Seabelo Senatla, Cornel Smit, Rikus Pretorius, Edwill van der Merwe, Tim Swiel, Paul de Wet, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Marcel Theunissen, David Meihuizen, Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Neethling Fouche, Reinach Venter, Ali Vermaak. Bench: (from): Jason Alexander, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Justin Basson, Johan du Toit, Juarno Augustus, Godlen Masimla, Abner van Reenen, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Lyle Hendricks