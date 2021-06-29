Sport
Cheetahs-Bulls match cancelled because of Covid

Sports Staff

The men from Bloemfontein do not have enough front row players to field a competitive team.

The Cheetahs are unable to field a fit and healthy team against the Bulls this week because of Covid cases in the squad. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The Currie Cup Premier Division match between the Cheetahs and Bulls, scheduled for Bloemfontein on Wednesday, has been cancelled in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Furthermore, due to the latest national COVID regulations announced on Sunday, the match between Western Province and the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium will now kick off at 5pm on Wednesday, and not 7pm.

ALSO READ:  Springboks get green light after Covid scare

The decision to cancel the Bloemfontein game was prompted by positive tests in the Cheetahs team, and they have informed SA Rugby that they are not able to field a team with enough front row cover in such a short time frame, which puts player welfare at risk.

As determined by the competition rules, the Bulls will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation and the result will be noted as 0-0.

