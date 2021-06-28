Bosch back in Sharks No 10 jersey for match against WP

Sports Staff

There is one change up front and two at the back for the match against Western Province.

Sharks boss Sean Everitt has stuck largely with the same players who did the business against Griquas last week for the team’s midweek Currie Cup match against Western Province in Cape Town.

In the only change up front captain Phepsi Buthulezi will sit out because of concussion, his place taken by Mpilo Gumede, while Curwin Bosch returns at flyhalf and Thaakir Abrahams replaces Anthony Volmink (injured) on the wing in the two changes to the backline.

The match on Wednesday will kick off at 7pm at the Cape Town Stadium.

“We have to look at the Currie Cup in two ways: we want to win it, make no mistake about it, but at the same time, we do have to grow our squad and this double-round competition allows us to give opportunities to players because you can always rectify results if one week it didn’t go your way,” Everitt said.

Bosch is the only Springbok left in the Sharks side now that all the national players are in camp ahead of the international season.

Sharks:

Manie Libbok, Werner Kok, Jeremy Ward (capt), Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Mpilo Gumede, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Khutha Mchunu, Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona. Bench: Dan Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, JJ van der Mescht, Reniel Hugo, Dylan Richardson, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain