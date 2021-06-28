Playing selector: Bok World Cup winners to face Georgia

Ken Borland

The overseas players who were not able to attend the camp in Bloemfontein due to their club commitments are likely to miss out this week.

Despite the frustrations of injuries, positive Covid tests and several overseas players only joining the squad at the weekend, the Springboks look set to field at least a dozen of the players who featured in the World Cup final when they take on the rambunctious Georgians at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is a very rational man and while the Tests against Georgia are important to get both the team and the game-plan gelled before the series against the British and Irish Lions, those overseas players who were not able to attend the camp in Bloemfontein due to their club commitments are likely to miss out this week.

They need a week of training with the Springboks to get back into the mix.

So although players like Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez have been receiving rave reviews for their performances for the Sale Sharks, having only just arrived in camp they are not likely to be chosen for the first Test.

Their team-mate Faf de Klerk, who will play a key role in antagonising the Lions, is also likely to temporarily be on the sidelines for the same reason, as will Cheslin Kolbe.

But there could be great excitement for the likes of wing Rosko Specman, eighthman Jasper Wiese, utility forward Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who could make their Springbok debuts thanks to all the absentees.

While Damian de Allende’s fire-pit injuries must have caused some chagrin, his absence will allow Francois Steyn to start at inside centre, the Free Stater having not played much high-intensity rugby recently. Cobus Reinach is favoured to start at scrumhalf while De Klerk gets acclimatised, but the rest of the backline should be the same as the one that won the World Cup final.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard, who has had a frustrating time with injuries since that memorable triumph, was described as “training very well and looking in good shape” by Nienaber on Sunday.

Wiese, of Leicester Tigers, has an early chance to show he is the right replacement for the injured Duane Vermeulen, otherwise the rest of the forwards should be all World Cup winners. They will not want to be embarrassed by a Georgian pack that loves to scrum.

So while there have been some annoyances in their build-up, the Springboks can still field a strong team most capable of controlling the feisty Georgians.

Possible Springbok team for first Test v Georgia:

Willie le Roux, Rosko Specman, Lukhanyo Am, Francois Steyn, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Kwagga Smith, Sanele Nohamba, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel.