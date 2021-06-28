Top-ranked Djokovic stands in Anderson’s path at Wimbledon

Wesley Botton

Anderson has not reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the last three years, while Djokovic has won six majors over the same period.

Hoping to find something near his best form this week, Kevin Anderson will be eager to shake off a wobbly build-up to the prestigious Wimbledon Championship, but world No 1 Novak Djokovic has warned that the big-serving South African will be up against a wall.

Anderson progressed beyond the second round in six of his last seven appearances at the grass court Grand Slam, reaching the final in 2018 when he lost to Djokovic in the trophy decider.

But the Serbian giant stands in his way once again at the All England Club, this time in the early stages.

If he gets past qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile in his opening match, Anderson will face Djokovic in the second round.

“Grand Slams are the biggest motivation I have right now, at this stage of my career,” said Djokovic, aiming for his fourth straight Wimbledon title.

“I’ve been saying that before. I want to try to make the most out of Grand Slams as I possibly can.”

While Anderson has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, with the 35-year-old former world No 5 failing to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the last three years, Djokovic has won six Grand Slams over the same period, including this season’s Australian Open and French Open tournaments.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams joins Nadal in skipping Tokyo Olympics

“I’m trying to peak at the majors. I’ve been managing to do that throughout my career,” said Djokovic, a 19-time Grand Slam winner.

“I’ve had fortune to really play my best tennis when it mattered the most, I think.”

Meanwhile, rising SA star Lloyd Harris will have an easier time of it in the early rounds of the men’s singles competition which starts on Monday. He is up against Lithuanian veteran Ricardas Berankis in the opening round.

Harris will also compete in the doubles competition alongside Australian partner Alexei Popyrin, while former Wimbledon doubles finalist Raven Klaasen will pair up with Japan’s Ben McLachlan.