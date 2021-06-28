Nation rooting for cyclist Nic Dlamini

Brenden Seery

Dlamini made history on Saturday’s at the Tour de France when he became the first black South African to compete in cycling’s ultimate race.

South African sportsmen and women have made it a habit of inspiring the nation over the years. Some of their stories are so stirring and inspirational after rising from disadvantaged backgrounds to make it on the international stage despite the odds stacked against them.

Nic Dlamini, with Louis Meintjes and Stefan de Bod, are the three South African cyclists flying the flag for their country at this year’s Tour de France cycling race – albeit for separate teams. Dlamini made history on Saturday’s first stage – a 197.8km climb of La Fosse aux Loups (the wolf pit) – when he became the first black South African to compete in cycling’s ultimate race.

The 25-year-old Team Qhubeka Assos cyclist’s story is so touching, having dug deep to make it as a professional cyclist after a difficult childhood in Cape Town’s Capricorn Park township.

ALSO READ: ‘A dream come true’: Dlamini ready for Tour de France debut

Dlamini said recently: “You’d be more respected for owning a gun or shooting someone. It’s a place where doing the wrong things gets you up there.”“Growing up you’d see from a young age that the kids wanted to get involved in gangsterism because they see everyone looks up to the gangsters.”

There may be many tough weeks ahead for Dlamini, but he’s already shown he is able to rise from adversity. In these trying times, we need more such role models. Nicholas Dlamini, a country is rooting for you.