Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
1 minute read
24 Jun 2021
2:54 pm

WATCH: Check out the trailer for new doccie ‘Mapimpi’

Following his exploits at the World Cup in Japan, including scoring a try in the final, we're now going to get to know Makazole Mapimpi a little better.

Makazole Mapimpi's life story will be told in the doccie 'Mapimpi', to be released soon. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Remember how the documentary of the Springboks’ journey to World Cup glory “Chasing the sun” pulled at the heart-strings a year ago?

Well, there’s more.

In a few weeks’ time we’re going to meet one of the big heroes of the Boks’ World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019 and the man who caused a few tears to roll down the cheeks in “Chasing the sun” – wing Makazole Mapimpi.

The 30-year-old became a national hero after scoring the Boks’ first try in a World Cup final against England.

In the new documentary “Mapimpi” – a RYOBI production – sports fans will get a behind-the-scenes look into who Mapimpi is, where he comes from, and why his journey to the Bok team is such a wonderful story.

Mapimpi is currently in training with the national squad ahead of the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Producer Mike Sharman says of the story: “We’ve been working on this project for over a year. We have a confirmed date for flighting. Stay tuned…”

Watch the trailer here:

 

