WATCH: Check out the trailer for new doccie ‘Mapimpi’

Remember how the documentary of the Springboks’ journey to World Cup glory “Chasing the sun” pulled at the heart-strings a year ago?
Well, there’s more.
In a few weeks’ time we’re going to meet one of the big heroes of the Boks’ World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019 and the man who caused a few tears to roll down the cheeks in “Chasing the sun” – wing Makazole Mapimpi.
The 30-year-old became a national hero after scoring the Boks’ first try in a World Cup final against England.
In the new documentary “Mapimpi” – a RYOBI production – sports fans will get a behind-the-scenes look into who Mapimpi is, where he comes from, and why his journey to the Bok team is such a wonderful story.
We’ve been working on this project for over a year. We have a confirmed date for flighting. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/gSYtRRLHNe
— Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) June 23, 2021
Mapimpi is currently in training with the national squad ahead of the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions.
Producer Mike Sharman says of the story: “We’ve been working on this project for over a year. We have a confirmed date for flighting. Stay tuned…”
Watch the trailer here:
Based on the feedback and engagement from yesterday’s poster, here’s the trailer for #Map1mp1 in case you haven’t seen it yet pic.twitter.com/vSQ5RNOKWe
— Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) June 24, 2021