CSA have a new chairperson of the board of directors

Sports Staff

Lawson Naidoo has been elected as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) following the board’s first meeting on Tuesday since the Annual General Meeting.

Naidoo is the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group, a political risk consultancy.

“I thank my fellow board members for the confidence they have shown in electing me as chairperson,” said Naiddo.

“We are all well aware of the challenges facing us in making CSA a world-class sporting organisation both on and off the field of play.”

In a press statement, the board said they were committed to working together in the best interests of the game and the people of South Africa.

They agreed to focus their first 100 days in office on bringing stability to the organisation and embarking on an engagement programme to gain input from stakeholders as the board seeks to align everyone towards a shared vision for the future.

Steven Budlender was elected to the position of Lead Independent Director.