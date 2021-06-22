WP’s Dobson picks familiar face at No 8 for Lions clash

Sports Staff

The Western Province boss has made four changes in total for the match at Ellis Park, including at fullback.

Former Junior Springbok captain Juarno Augustus is back in the Western Province team for the Currie Cup match against the Lions in Joburg on Wednesday evening.

The powerful loose-forward will return to the No 8 position with the exciting rookie Evan Roos shifting to the side of the scrum.

There is also a change at the back following the big win against a weakened Blue Bulls team at the weekend, with Tim Swiel picked at fullback. He takes the place of Sergeal Petersen, who returns to the wing, in place of the injured Sihle Njezula.

In all there are four changes to the side. Godlen Masimla also gets a chance to start in this, the second match of the competition for the men from the Cape.

Loose-forward Marcel Theunissen is the other new face in the run-on side this week.

Hooker Jason Alexander and flank De Wet Marais are in line to make their senior Western Province debuts from the replacements bench.

Head coach John Dobson said that his team will need to be accurate in all areas on Wednesday.

“We know that we will need to raise our standards in order to make it two wins away from home on the Highveld,” said Dobson.

“The players coming in all bring valuable experience and we will need that in order to get the result we are after.”

Western Province: Tim Swiel, Sergeal Petersen, Rikus Pretorius, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla, Abner van Reenen, Godlen Masimla, Juarno Augustus, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, David Meihuizen, Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Neethling Fouche, JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak. Bench (from): Jason Alexander, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Justin Basson, De Wet Marais, Johan du Toit, Paul de Wet, Cornel Smit, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Hacjivah Dayimani, Niel Otto.