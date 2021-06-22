‘Second string’ Lions side to face Western Province

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Several seasoned operators will sit out the match against the men from the Cape, but they're expected to return for the outing against the British and Irish Lions.

The Lions will remain an under-strength side for Wednesday evening’s Currie Cup clash with Western Province at Ellis Park.

None of a seasoned group of players including Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Kriel, Roelof Smit, Stean Pienaar, Burger Odendaal, Sti Sithole, Courtnall Skosan and Willem Alberts (injured) will be in action.

And Wandisile Simelane and Elton Jantjies are also unavailable because of Springbok duty.

But, the Joburg-based team do welcome back lock Ruben Schoeman, hooker Jaco Visagie and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg this week.

Ivan van Rooyen’s men are coming off a shock loss to the Pumas in Mbombela, while Western Province hammered an under-strength Blue Bulls side at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.

ALSO READ: Why Springbok boss Nienaber is unfazed by Bulls beating

According to a statement issued by the Lions, several of the players who won’t be in action on Wednesday are “preparing for upcoming fixtures.”

One of these is the match against the touring British and Irish Lions next Saturday at Ellis Park – the tour opener.

For the match against Western Province, eighthman Francke Horn will again lead the side, while the experienced Ruan Dreyer starts in the tighthead position.

The match on Wednesday will kick-off at 7pm.

Lions: EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Manuel Rass, Dan Kriel, Rabz Maxwane; Fred Zeilinga, Dillon Smit; Francke Horn (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth. Bench: Jaco Visagie, Banele Mthenjane, Carlu Sadie, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Aidynn Cupido, Duncan Matthews