Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
2 minute read
21 Jun 2021
6:32 pm

WATCH: Keshav Maharaj takes hat trick against Windies

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Proteas spinner took three wickets in three balls to leave the West Indies in deep trouble at lunch on day four of the second Test in St Lucia.

Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates the dismissal of Jason Holder of West Indies during day four of the second Test against the West Indies, the second wicket of his hat trick. Picture: Randy Brooks / AFP

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj became only the second South African to take a Test hat trick when he achieved the feat against the West Indies in St Lucia on Monday.

The only other South African to take a Test hat trick was Geoff Griffin against England at Lord’s in 1960.

On Monday, with the Windies decently placed in their pursuit of 324 to win the Test and square the two-match series, up stepped Maharaj to turn the game on its head.

He first had Kieran Powell caught on the boundary by Anrich Nortje, then Jason Holder was caught at short leg by Keegan Petersen and finally, Joshua da Silva was caught at leg slip by  Wiaan Mulder.

The three wickets in three balls left the Windies in tatters at 109 for six wickets at lunch on the fourth day.

THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED TO THE HAT TRICK

