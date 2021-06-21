Oosthuizen banks R19 million, says he will keep ‘knocking’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

It was a sixth Major runner-up spot for the South African, who lost out by one shot at the US Open to Jon Rahm.

After another second place finish at a golf Major on Sunday, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen said he would “keep knocking at the major door”.

Oosthuizen was runner-up to Jon Rahm at the US Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday after carding a final round even-par 71, while Rahm shot a final round 67 to win by one stroke.

The South African, whose only Major triumph came in 2010 at the Open Championship at St Andrews, made a bogey at the 17th, but birdie the 18thth, while Rahm finished birdie, birdie to win his first Major title.

Oosthuizen also finished second at the PGA Championship last month (to Phil Mickelson). He has previously also been runner-up at the Open and Masters tournaments.

A disappointed Oosthuizen said in a tweet afterwards that he’d “keep knocking on that major door.”

I’ll keep knocking on that major door. Gave it my best and am thankful to the @USGA and @usopengolf for a great week. Enjoy the win, @JonRahmpga! Nothing like a major win on Father’s Day as a new dad. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/WlXjzDhX6R — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) June 21, 2021

Oosthuizen banked a whopping $1.35 million (R19.35 million) for his second place.

Before Sunday’s final round, Oosthuizen posted a picture of himself and his three daughters on twitter, saying “Winning off the course regardless of what happens today.”

Winning off the course regardless of what happens today. Blessed to be a #girldad to three amazing, talented, bright young girls. Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/6JhAE2EwSQ — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) June 20, 2021

Rahm pocketed a cool $2.25 million (R32.24 million) for winning and he’ll also go to the world number one spot on Monday.

The other South Africans who made the halfway cut will also bank decent sized cheques in the coming days.

Branden Grace finished in a tie for seventh and pocketed a very satisfactory $402,093 (R5.7 million), Charl Schwartzel banked $157,646 (R2.26 million) for finishing in a tie for 19th while Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished in a tie for 31st after a disappointing final round 76 for $79,535 (R1.14 million).

Dylan Frittelli (tied-46th) won $36,788 (R527,180) while Wilco Nienaber, in his first Major, won $25,907 (R371,000) for finishing tied-68.

The year’s last Major is next month when the Open Championship is held at Royal St Georges from July 15.