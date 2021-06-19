Kotze gets four tries as WP thump Bulls in Currie Cup opener

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The home team were missing up to 44 players who were unavailable because of other commitments.

There was always only going to be one winner – Western Province.

It is not often that the men from the Cape are deemed favourites to win at Loftus Versfeld, but that’s exactly the tag John Dobson’s men were given going into this first round Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls on Saturday.

The home team were missing 44 players – most of them out in Italy playing in the Rainbow Cup final, the others either with the Junior Boks or national Sevens team, and the others out injured.

It was not a fair contest and the scoreline of 48-24 reflects it.

In the end Western Province – who weren’t quite at full-strength either – scored seven tries to the Bulls’ four, who crucially picked up a bonus point for the number of tries they scored.

Hooker JJ Kotze got four of those tries – three from a lineout win and drive; the other from a pick-and-go from close range.

Wing Sihle Njezula got Western Province’s first try after 11 minutes after some good passing by the backs and a final well-timed offload by Sergeal Petersen. Impressive No 8 Evan Roos got his team’s sixth try a few minutes after half-time, the young loose-forward powering over after some slick handling by the backs.

The Bulls, while completely outplayed, never stopped trying and it was they who opened the scoring in the third minute, albeit very much against the run of play.

Wing Kefentse Mahlo finished off after his fullback Richard Kriel had stolen the ball off Dan du Plessis in a tackle with Western Province on the attack; the counter-attack leading to a well-taken try.

Kriel, who has played a bit at a higher level, was the best player in his team and he showed he is ready to step up on a more regular basis. His pals at the back – among them captain Sango Xamlashe, JC du Plessis and Louritz van der Schyff – also performed well under the circumstances.

Kriel also got his name among the scorers late in the first half after some excellent interplay between the Bulls backs.

And while the visitors continued their dominance in the first part of the second spell, with tries by Kotze, Roos and Du Plessis, who was a menace in midfield, the Bulls had the last laugh with the two late tries by Dewald Donald and Jaco Labuschagne, which secured their team a bonus point.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries: Kefentse Mahlo, Richard Kriel, Dewald Donald, Jaco Labuschagne; Conversions: FC du Plessis, Jandre Burger

WP: Tries: Sihle Njezula, JJ Kotze (4), Evan Roos, Dan du Plessis; Conversions: Abner van Reenen (4), Tim Swiel; Penalty: Swiel