West Indies win toss and field in second Test against Proteas

AFP

South Africa retained the same team which thrashed the home side by an innings and 143 runs inside three days in the first Test at the same venue a week earlier.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put South Africa in to bat after rain delayed the start of the second Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Friday.

West Indies drafted in fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who missed the first Test through injury, in place of specialist off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Opening batsman Kieran Powell, who was a concussion substitute for middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner, retained his place in the team but Darren Bravo, who was recalled to the squad, was left out of the starting eleven.

West Indies must win this match to avoid an eighth consecutive Test series defeat to the Proteas since pulling off victory in their historic first-ever Test match encounter, a one-off meeting in Barbados in 1992.

Teams

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wkpr), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel

South Africa – Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Vereynne, Quinton de Kock (wkpr), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)