Venues for Springboks’ Georgia Tests confirmed

Sports Staff

The Springboks haven't been in action since the final of the Rugby World Cup in 2019, but will be back in action in a few weeks' time.

SA Rugby confirmed on Friday that the two Tests against Georgia, as a precursor to the Castle Lager Lions Series, will be played in Gauteng to give the Springboks a jump-start as they return to international rugby after 19 months out of action.

The Boks will make their return to action at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July, in the first Test against Georgia, which will also be their first outing since the Rugby World Cup final on 2 November 2019 and Jacques Nienaber’s debut as head coach.

ALSO READ: Boks must lean on experience, says Mzwandile Stick

The second Test against the Lelos is scheduled for Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Friday, 9 July. Both matches will kick off at 7pm and due to COVID regulations, no spectators will be allowed to attend.

It will be the Georgians’ first trip to South Africa to face the Springboks and only the second time these two nations clash on the rugby field, after their pool match at the RWC in Australia in 2003, which the Springboks won 46-19.

Springbok Tests against Georgia

Friday, 2 July: First Test – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (7pm)

Friday, 9 July: Second Test – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg (7pm)