Why Sean Everitt has backed Phepsi Buthelezi to lead Sharks

The Sharks have a new leader for their Currie Cup campaign, which kicks off with a clash against Griquas in Kimberley.

Newly appointed Sharks Currie Cup captain Phepsi Buthelezi will lead a formidable side in their Currie Cup opener against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa’s premier domestic rugby competition will pit seven provincial franchises against one another over 14 weeks between Friday and Saturday 28 August.

Missing from the side are a bunch of Springbok players, who’re preparing for the Test season, while regular flyhalf Curwin Bosch has been rested.

Coach Sean Everitt explained his reasoning behind appointing Buthelezi as captain.

“Phepsi was head boy at his school and captained the teams he played for at DHS and he’s a player mature beyond his years,” said Everitt.

“He came to the Sharks at Under 19 level and excelled as a captain in the unbeaten team that won the trophy in 2018.

“Due to this and the performances, and his impressive leadership he became the national Under 20 captain in 2019, representing South Africa at the Junior World Cup.

“He has been playing exceptionally well, he’s a guy who has come through the ranks and we believe he is someone who can use this Currie Cup experience as a leader to take the Sharks forward in an exciting future.”

Manie Libbok will start at fullback in place of Aphelele Fassi, while Boeta Chamberlain will run at out at No 10.

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Werner Kok, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Anthony Volmink, Boeta Chamberlain, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Khutha Mchunu, Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Wiehahn Herbst, JJ van der Mescht, Reniel Hugo, Mpilo Gumede, Grant Williams, Marnus Potgieter