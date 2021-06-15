Proteas must maintain high standards, says Justin Ontong

Ken Borland

The Proteas were faultless in the slips in the first Test, with Wiaan Mulder (four) and Aiden Markram (three) taking seven catches between them.

Following the outstanding support given to the bowlers in the field in South Africa’s innings win over the West Indies in the first Test – especially in terms of slip-catching – one could excuse Proteas fielding coach Justin Ontong for feeling quite peaceful that all is well in his area of focus.

But that is not the case, Ontong insisted on Tuesday, as he stated the Proteas’ desire is to set even higher benchmarks for their catching and fielding.

Much like their great rivals residing in the Pacific Ocean who dominated international cricket while Ontong was playing, South Africa have almost always relied on pace and seam bowling for their successes. And having quality slip fielding to back that up is crucial, just as Australia did with the likes of Mark Waugh, Mark Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting in the cordon.

“The fielding has come under criticism and there has been a big emphasis on getting it right,” Ontong said.

“The guys delivered what we asked for and the slip-catching was outstanding. We’ve lost Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla, who played a huge part in the slips, so there was some new personnel in there and on a pitch that was assisting the seamers we knew the catching behind the wicket was going to be a crucial aspect.

“It’s about getting the right guys in the right positions and Aiden and Wiaan were exceptional at second and third, and then we have Dean Elgar at first slip.

“We have set very high standards and hopefully we can maintain those.”

It seems almost a lifetime ago since South Africa, once the leaders in winning away from home, won a Test series on the road.

Should the Proteas win or draw the second Test, they will have their first away series victory since triumphing in New Zealand in March 2017.

“The team is longing for a series win. That would be huge because we want to make people back home proud, and we especially want to get some wins away from home. That’s massive for a young team,” Ontong said.

“We are in a very good space at the moment but we need to keep doing the small things that will make us world-class. The last Test was a big relief.

“What a win it was and we were brilliant in all three departments.”