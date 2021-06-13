Rahm ready for US Open after negative Covid tests

AFP

While Rahm lost several days to isolation, he does have time to practice and prepare ahead of the year's third major tournament.

Spain’s third-ranked Jon Rahm said Saturday he has been medically cleared after two negative Covid-19 tests and is ready to resume preparations for next week’s US Open.

The 26-year-old Spaniard suffered a heartbreaking positive Covid-19 test last Saturday after seizing a six-stroke lead at the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm was forced to withdraw from the event and quarantine himself until he could produce two negative tests, which he announced in a Saturday tweet that he has done.

“After two negative test in a 24 hour span and being cleared by health officials, it’s time to get ready for the US Open. Vamos!!” Rahm tweeted.

Along with the message, Rahm posted an animated scene of “Rambo” tying a headband around his forehead, a play on Rahm’s popular nickname on tour.

Rahm is chasing his first major title after sharing fifth at the Masters in April and eighth in last month’s PGA Championship. His best finish in any major was a share of third at the 2019 US Open.