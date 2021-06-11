Sport
Rugby | Sport
Sports Staff
1 minute read
11 Jun 2021
10:14 am

Stormers game off as Lions players test positive for Covid

Sports Staff

The four match points on offer will be awarded to the Stormers, ensuring the Lions end last in the competition.

The Lions' Rainbow Cup game against the Stormers has been cancelled because of Covid positive cases. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Rainbow Cup SA match between the Lions and Stormers, scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken as part of prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community.

The decision was triggered on Friday following receipt of positive results from scheduled testing of the Lions squad. As determined by the competition rules, the Stormers will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation.

ALSO READ:  Coetzee will get his chance with the Boks, says White

“The Lions have followed all protocols and taken all the appropriate steps,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

“While the cancellation is unfortunate, their approach ensures that the risk of cancellation of their match against the British & Irish Lions in the Castle Lager Lions Series on 3 July is well managed.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

'New-man' Van Rooyen back with a bang after PGA meltdown
13 mins ago
13 mins ago

SPORT

Windies destroyer Lungi Ngidi: 'My Test spot was in doubt'
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SPORT

Proteas pick two debutants; West Indies opt to bat
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SPORT

Sharks have more than one goal in mind against the Bulls
19 hours ago
19 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

'New-man' Van Rooyen back with a bang after PGA meltdown
13 mins ago
13 mins ago

SPORT

Windies destroyer Lungi Ngidi: 'My Test spot was in doubt'
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SPORT

Proteas pick two debutants; West Indies opt to bat
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SPORT

Sharks have more than one goal in mind against the Bulls
19 hours ago
19 hours ago