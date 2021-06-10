Proteas pick two debutants; West Indies opt to bat

Sports Staff

The Proteas have picked two rookie international batsmen, Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verrynne, to make their debuts against the West Indies in the first Test in St Lucia on Thursday.

Petersen is expected to bat at number three, in the place vacated by former captain Faf du Plessis, while Verrynne will come in at number five.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

The South Africans opted to go into the Test with just five specialist batsmen, with wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock set to bat at number six. Wiaan Mulder, an all-rounder is down to bat at number eight, with spinner Keshav Maharaj at number seven.