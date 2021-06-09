Could Bismarck du Plessis be set for a return to SA rugby?

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The 2007 World Cup winner's brother, Jannie, is playing for the Lions, while Montpellier's former coach is current Bulls boss Jake White.

Is Bismarck du Plessis set to return to South African rugby following being let go by his French club Montpellier?

That is the big question about the 37-year-old 2007 World Cup winner following the news out of France on Tuesday night.

Du Plessis previously played for the Sharks, who have just announced they have acquired the services of Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who is moving to the east coast from Cape Town and the Stormers.

Du Plessis joined the French club after the 2015 World Cup along with his brother prop Jannie, who left Montpellier two years ago and joined the Lions in Joburg.

In six seasons in France, the hooker played 108 games for Montpellier and was part of the squad that twice won the European Challenge Cup (2016, 2021).

Other players let go by Montpellier include fellow Bok Johan Goosen as well as utility forward Jacques du Plessis, both of whom have already signed up with the Bulls, who’re coached by former Montpellier boss Jake White.

Du Plessis hasn’t given any indication whether he will continue playing rugby in France, or elsewhere in Europe, or return to South Africa.

With Mbonambi leaving the Stormers there is now a possible vacancy at the Cape Town-based team, while the Bulls and Lions may be in the market for an experienced hooker like Du Plessis.