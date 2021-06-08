Emotional Van Staden grateful for Bok selection

Ken Borland

Gratitude was the first emotion Marco van Staden felt when he heard his name called out at the weekend for the Springbok squad to play in the series against the British and Irish Lions, and not just because he has not been a part of the national squad for a while.

Van Staden watched the live announcement with his parents and grandparents in the Magaliesberg mountains and he was delighted to share the best moment in his career thus far with the family members who sacrificed much so he could put rugby first, making it all the way to the top from a little agricultural school called Hoërskool Bekker. Especially since he is on his way overseas to play for English club Leicester Tigers as soon as his Springbok commitments are over.

“I was with my parents and grandparents and it was quite a celebration,” Van Staden said.

“I’m spending all the time I can with them because I’m going to be going overseas in a bit and I won’t be able to see them for a while.

“They sacrificed so much for me just to get me here, so it was wonderful to be able to share my selection with them.”

On Saturday he will play his last game for the Bulls in their decisive Rainbow Cup match against the Sharks in Durban. Adding to the poignancy is the fact that Duane Vermeulen and Elrigh Louw, the two players with whom Van Staden has bedded in so well as a loose trio, will both be missing through injury.

“It’s probably my last game for the Bulls so I want to make the most of it,” Van Staden said.

“It will be disappointing to not play together with Duane and Elrigh because I think we have gelled together well, but Marcell Coetzee will be there and it’s an honour to play with him. He also gives his all out on the field.”

The 25-year-old also said there was no room for individual battles in Saturday’s match, which will see the Bulls needing to collect just one bonus point to book a place in the Rainbow Cup final, although there will be much jostling for places in the Test 23 among the 46 players in the Springbok squad.

“The team has a plan to execute and you don’t want to be out of position to make a point of your own,” Van Staden said.

“I will be staying within the plan.”