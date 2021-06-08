WATCH: Louis Oosthuizen’s rollercoaster ride is the best thing you’ll see today

Sports Staff

South Africa’s top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen may have nerves of steel on the fairways and greens around the world, but it doesn’t look like he’s the biggest fan of the adrenaline-fueled excitement of rollercoaster riding.

Well, that is if a video the golfer posted on twitter is anything to go by.

And just to be precise, it’s not even the real deal; it’s all virtual – from a world belonging in fantasy land.

In the clip, which was posted by Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion is seen squirming and wincing through the experience on his daughter Emma’s headset.

“The virtual rollercoasters on Emma’s new headset are no joke,” writes Oosthuizen, alongside emoticons of a rollercoaster and grimacing and woozy faces.

The South African golfer recently finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, which was won by Phil Mickelson, and will next be in action at the US Open at Torrey Pines, teeing off next Thursday.

