Rudolph Jacobs
Rugby journalist
5 Jun 2021
8:01 am

Bok squad will consist of world beaters and exciting new stars

Rudolph Jacobs

The world champions haven't played a Test since their victory in Japan 18 months ago, so expect the bulk of that group to be backed for the Lions series.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will name the Springbok squad of 45 to face the touring Lions on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

A Springbok squad capable of recording a series win against the British and Irish Lions.

That is all Bok bosses Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will consider when they announce a 45-man squad for the three Tests on Saturday evening.

With the Lions’ tour opener less than a month away, time is of the essence for the Bok coaches; more so considering the world champions haven’t played a Test in 18 months because of the coronavirus.

Erasmus has stressed that he will stick with the nucleus of the squad which won the World Cup, but three players from that group have retired (Beast Mtawarira, Schalk Brits and Francois Louw), while injuries mean a few more might not make it this time round.

The squad will include players who’ll feature for the South Africa “A” side – for the match against the Lions in Cape Town, and the bulk of these men will leave the group after their match.

The starting backline from the World Cup final – Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk – will still feature, as will the bulk of the pack – Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi is back in South Africa after a stint
in Japan and ready to continue his impressive strike rate at Test level. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

All the other World Cup players are expected to get the nod as well, including the bulk of the “bomb squad” and the back-up players, however there are concerns about the fitness and well-being of locks Lood de Jager and RG Snyman, while fullback Warrick Gelant is also still out with an injury.

New additions to the greater squad could include Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi, Bulls flank Elrigh Louw and loose-forwards from abroad Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez as well as Jasper Wiese. Then there are also Vincent Tshituka and the Stormers’ on-loan Willie Engelbrecht to consider.

Rugby player Vincent Tshituka

Lions flank Vincent Tshituka has impressed in the last year, but will it be enough to make the Bok squad? Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Also, will there be place for the exciting Wandisile Simelane, and what about utility back Johan Goosen, who’s joining the Bulls from next month, and veteran No 10 Morne Steyn?

And, will this country’s most exciting centre of the last 18 months Cornal Hendricks make a spectacular return to the green and gold after hearing a few years ago he would never play rugby again?

POSSIBLE SQUAD

Backs (20): Willie le Roux, Aphelele Fassi, Johan Goosen, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse, Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe, *Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman, Seabelo Senatla, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane, Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies, Morne Steyn, Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach, Herschel Jantjies.

Forwards (25): Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Willie Engelbrecht, Jean-Luc du Preez, Dan du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, *Lood de Jager, *RG Snyman, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Lizo Gqoboka, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Scarra Ntubeni, Joseph Dweba.

*note possible injured players

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SPORT

Finally the Boks are back - and what a few months lie ahead
20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago

SPORT

Bok focus: New talent aplenty, but who'll be asked to step up?
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SPORT

White says game against Bok-laden Stormers is 'must-win'
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

SPORT

Bok focus: Who will be the unlucky losers to miss out?
23 hours ago
23 hours ago


