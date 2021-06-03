Specman in, Schickerling out of Stormers’ Loftus trip

Rudolph Jacobs

The former Bulls wing, who is on loan from the Cheetahs, will come up against his former team, the Bulls.

On-loan wing Rosko Specman will run out for the Stormers against the Bulls in a Rainbow Cup SA match at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

The men from the Cape though suffered a late setback with an injury sustained by lock JD Schickerling, which has ruled him out of the game.

“JD’s injury is a real setback for us, but also for him as he might be in the national frame,” said Stormers boss John Dobson on Thursday.

“I suspect he’ll be out for around three weeks.”

Specman is on loan from the Cheetahs after previously running out for the Bulls. It is expected that the former Sevens player is in the minds of the Springbok brains trust and want to help get Specman up to speed fitness-wise ahead of the international season.

The Cheetahs haven’t played any Rainbow Cup rugby and before last weekend’s friendly outing were last in action several weeks ago.

Dobson said the Bulls clash could be a defining one in their season after losing their first two but winning their last two.

“It’s a massive game for us and will determine how far we go in this competition and whether we can play in that final against the north’s best side,” said Dobson.

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff said the team know they are facing a massive challenge at Loftus, but believed his side are currently in a good space.

“Our two away wins were definitely a morale-booster for the team,” said Kitshoff.

“So we are looking for another performance where we can lift our heads and be proud of ourselves and maybe get the victory,” he said.

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Rosko Specman, Ruhan Nel, Rikus Pretorius, Edwill van der Merwe, Tim Swiel, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie Engelbrecht, Marvin Orie, David Meihuizen, Neethling Fouche, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff (capt). Bench (from): Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Frans Malherbe, Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Dan du Plessis, Sergeal Petersen, Lee-Marvin Mazubuko, Juarno Augustus.