Sport
Rugby | Sport
Sports Staff
2 minute read
3 Jun 2021
12:46 pm

Mapimpi back for Sharks as coach rests several Bok stars

Sports Staff

Flank Henco Venter will captain the side in place of the rested Lukhanyo Am, while Curwin Bosch and Siya Kolisi will also put their feet up this weekend.

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi is back in the Durban-based side after his return from Japan. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

World Cup-winning wing Makazole Mapimpi is back in the Sharks team for the Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Lions in Joburg on Saturday.

Mapimpi returned to Durban two weeks ago after spending the last few months playing club rugby in Japan.

It will be the try machine’s first outing in Sharks colours since before the Rugby World Cup, where he scored the first of the Boks’ two tries in the final against England.

Mapimpi’s selection is one of a number of changes coach Sean Everitt has made to the team.

ALSO READ: How Zak Burger’s stop-over in Kimberley prepped him for the Bulls

Up front, the coach has picked an all-new front row in Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren and Wiehahn Herbst taking over from Ox Nche, Fez Mbatha and Thomas du Toit, all of whom will make an appearance later in the game off the bench.

In the second row, Hyron Andrews returns to the side in the place of Reniel Hugo while James Venter is a welcome inclusion after a long-term injury.

Phepsi Buthelezi will play at eighthman, with Thembelani Bholi named on the bench and Henco Venter taking over the captaincy from Lukhanyo Am and shifting back to flank.

Other backline changes besides Mapimpi returning, see Manie Libbok replacing Curwin Bosch at flyhalf, Yaw Penxe taking over from the injured Sbu Nkosi on the other wing and Werner Kok replacing Am at centre. The final change sees Anthony Volmink coming in for Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Yaw Penxe, Werner Kok, Marius Louw, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Henco Venter (capt), James Venter, Hyron Andrews, JJ van der Mescht, Wiehahn Herbst, Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Ruben van Heerden, Thembelani Bholi, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Currie Cup fixtures announced for Premier and First divisions
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

SPORT

'Discipline key if Sharks want shot at Rainbow Cup title'
2 days ago
2 days ago

SPORT

State of play: Plenty at stake as Rainbow Cup resumes
2 days ago
2 days ago

SPORT

White on Bulls: 'We must take this knock and learn from it'
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Currie Cup fixtures announced for Premier and First divisions
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

SPORT

'Discipline key if Sharks want shot at Rainbow Cup title'
2 days ago
2 days ago

SPORT

State of play: Plenty at stake as Rainbow Cup resumes
2 days ago
2 days ago

SPORT

White on Bulls: 'We must take this knock and learn from it'
1 week ago
1 week ago