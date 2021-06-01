Sport
Specman’s Bok test run set for old stomping ground Loftus

Rudolph Jacobs

"He'll want to capitalise on the chance against his former team,” said Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy.

Cheetahs wing Rosko Specman is on loan with the Stormers and set to face his old team, the Bulls, this weekend. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

With a possible Springbok call-up around the corner, on-loan wing Rosko Specman is set to form part of the Stormers squad for their Rainbow Cup SA clash with the Bulls at Loftus on Friday.

Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy said on Tuesday that Specman has joined from the Cheetahs after a request from SA Rugby but also to fill the gap left by Seabelo Senatla, who is serving a suspension.

“We got Rosko at a time when Seabelo is out following his red card,” said Levy.

“But there was also a need from a national perspective to give a player like him as  much game time as possible. And, he’ll want to capitalise on that against his former team (the Bulls).”

Besides Specman, who is chasing a national call-up, Stormers players who’ll have the Boks in the back of their minds this weekend include props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Levy though assured that the players would not lose focus about what needs to be done first against the Bulls, and in the last two rounds of matches.

“We always chat to the players, but they are very self-motivating, knowing they have to put in good performances,” he said.

“They still need to put in good training stats and get numbers behind them, look after their fitness and take that into the game this weekend and next week.

“Most of the nine guys who have been in the alignment camps probably won’t be discarded by the national coaches.”

SPORT

State of play: Plenty at stake as Rainbow Cup resumes
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

WORLD SPORT

Bok Etzebeth says he'll be ready for 'massive' Lions tour
3 days ago
3 days ago

SPORT

Nienaber: Adaptability is Springbok key word for Lions series
3 days ago
3 days ago

SPORT

'Even with no crowds, Lions series will be like World Cup final'
4 days ago
4 days ago


