Loftus pavilion to be named after Bulls legend Frik du Preez

Sports Staff

“Oom Frik is an all-time legend and thanks to him, the players before him and those that followed, Loftus Versfeld and the Bulls became iconic in the world of rugby."

Northern Transvaal (Blue Bulls) legend and South Africa’s rugby player of the 20th century, Frik du Preez, has been honoured by the Blue Bulls Rugby Union by having Loftus Versfeld’s Northern Pavilion named after the former Springbok lock.

“Oom” Frik, who spent most of his career at lock or on the flank, was born on 28 November 1935 and represented the then Northern Transvaal and the Springboks.

Du Preez made his Test debut for the Springboks on 7 January 1961 on the flank against England at Twickenham and he played his last Test on 7 August 1971 at the age of 35, wearing the number four jersey, against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

According to Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, honoring Du Preez further enhances the union’s strategy to keep their values, traditions, and history strong. This also includes bringing back the light blue jersey, the Daisy and making the Carlton League strong again.

“Oom Frik is an all-time legend and thanks to him, the players before him and those that followed, Loftus Versfeld and the Bulls became iconic in the world of rugby,” said Strauss.

Du Preez said the accolade was a tremendous honour for him. “I see this as a tribute to all former Northern Transvaal and Bulls players. Rugby is a team sport, and without my teammates, I would not have been able to achieve the success I did,” he said.

Renaming the North Pavilion after Frik du Preez, forms part of the upgrading of the pavilion which will also include a Bulls Museum.