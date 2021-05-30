WATCH: SA pitcher Dylan Unsworth stuns with no-hitter

Wesley Botton

Dylan Unsworth delivered a historic performance at the weekend, with the South African pitching a rare no-hitter in a Mexican Baseball League game.

Competing for El Aguira de Veracruz (The Veracruz Eagle) in a fixture against the Red Devils on Friday, Unsworth pitched an entire game without an opposing batsman reaching first base.

¡ENMÁRQUENLO EN LA HISTORIA! ¡EL ÚLTIMO OUT EN EL SIN HIT NI CARRERA DE @dylansharkie!????????????#LaTradiciónContinúa ???? pic.twitter.com/fzBvn02CKR — El Águila de Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) May 29, 2021

The 28-year-old player became the seventh pitcher in the Veracruz team to achieve the feat, and the first to do so in 26 years.

Having represented the SA team at multiple international tournaments, Unsworth has previously turned out for the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels in the United States.

He now plies his trade on the South American circuit.