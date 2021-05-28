Du Toit handed captaincy of invitation side to face Cheetahs

Sport24 Wire

Stormers loose-forward Johan du Toit, younger brother of Springbok star Pieter-Steph, has been named as captain of the Invitational side for Saturday’s Toyota Challenge against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The Invitational side, which is made up mainly of fringe players from the Rainbow Cup SA teams, is coached by former Springbok backline coach Ricardo Loubscher and current Bok scrum coach Daan Human.

The team is further supplemented by a number of Varsity Cup stars and locals from the Cheetahs.

The selected players gathered in Bloemfontein on Wednesday and Thursday and worked with Loubscher, a former Springbok assistant coach, and Human, who is currently involved on the Springbok management.

The aim of this game is to give quality players on the fringes of their respective SA franchise teams game time, while the Cheetahs get to prepare against top opposition for the forthcoming Currie Cup.

The clash at Free State Stadium kicks off at 4pm.

Teams

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, Craig Barry, Dries Swanepoel, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Brandon Thomson, Ruan Pienaar (capt), Jeandre Rudolph, Oupa Mohoje, Andisa Ntsila, Rynier Bernardo, Victor Sekekete, Aranos Coetzee, Wilmar Arnoldi, Cameron Dawson. Bench: (from): Louis van der Westhuizen, Schalk Ferreira, Conraad van Vuuren, Jacques Potgieter, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, Howard Mnisi, Duncan Saal, Chris Massyn, Alulutho Tsakweni

Invitational XV: Richard Kriel, Jamba Ulengo, Cornel Smit, Shayne Bolton, Leolin Zas, Innny Radebe, Dillon Smit, WJ Steenkamp, Johan du Toit (capt), Roelof Smit, Jean Droste, Reinier Viljoen, Michael Kumbiria, Marnus van der Merwe, Kwhezi Mona. Bench (from): Dan Jooste, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, Derick Pretorius, Ruhan Straeuli, Keagan Johannes, JP Duvenhage, Tristan Leyds, Jason Alexander, Mihlali Mosi, Cohen Jasper