This is the ball that will be used in Lions matches in SA

Sports Staff

Gilbert Rugby, the world’s leading rugby ball manufacturer, has announced a new licensing partnership with the 2021 Lions series.

The new agreement sees Gilbert become the official match ball and licensee of the 2021 Lions Series, exclusively producing a range of balls in celebration of the Lions series in South Africa, available for purchase through Gilbert.

Gilbert, rugby’s original brand having been producing balls since the game started in 1823, have been a partner of SA Rugby for over 20 years, including the last two Lions Tours to South Africa, in 2009 and 1997.

All Lions series matches will use the renowned Sirius match ball, as used successfully throughout the Springboks’ famous Rugby World Cup 2019 triumph, with a limited number of official match balls also available for rugby collectors to purchase from www.gilbertrugby.com.

“We are delighted to continue our long and successful relationship with the Lions Tours in South Africa and SA Rugby,” said Richard Gray, CEO – Commercial, Gilbert Rugby.

“We are excited to launch a unique collection including the official Lions Series match balls and a selection of licensed supporter product which will be available for supporters to purchase for the first time ever.”

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “Through hard work, dedication and being at the cutting edge of technology, Gilbert has earned its reputation as the global leader when it comes to rugby balls, and has been the preferred ball all over the world.

“Their products are created for performance, they are consistent and developed with leading edge technology and we are grateful to extend our partnership,” added Roux.