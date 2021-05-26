‘It will be difficult for an outsider to get into Boks now’

Sport24 Wire

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said Bok bosses Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus would stick with the players they know and who won the World Cup.

There won’t be any Heinrich Brussow and Cheetahs fairy tale for the Springboks in this year’s series against the British & Irish Lions, Hawies Fourie believes.

Quizzed on whether one of the central franchise’s key players could unexpectedly force their way into the national team’s plans, its director of rugby was rather sombre.

“It will be difficult for (an outsider) to get in. Jacques (Nienaber) and Rassie (Erasmus) know their players. They won the World Cup, they’ll stick to them,” said Fourie.

The series of 2009 was illuminated by the diminutive Brussow getting called up as a late replacement for the injured Schalk Burger in the first Test, many believing it was on the basis of a superb performance for the Cheetahs against the tourists in a 24-26 loss.

Brussow had impressed in that year’s Super Rugby campaign, but wasn’t part of the national camp.

“I don’t expect any surprises, but in the long run, games like (this weekend’s) Toyota Challenge between us and the invitational XV are an opportunity for some players to show their abilities, but I don’t think there’s a realistic chance of a Springbok surprise,” said Fourie.

He does have two stalwarts who are currently part of the Springboks’ alignment camp this week in Frans Steyn and Rosko Specman. Their plight – having to be part of the national setup despite not having played a competitive match for almost two months – neatly illustrates why other accomplished players like Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje, Andisa Ntsila and Wilmar Arnoldi wouldn’t have stood a chance of catching the eye.

“It’s definitely not ideal, but it’s not our fault. It’s a real pity that our players didn’t get the opportunity to play in the Rainbow Cup or a similar competition to prove themselves. But we make the best of a difficult issue,” said Fourie.

“The Springbok coaches have tried what they can and have been constantly in contact with Frans and Rosko. We’ve been a bit starved of competitive action in general.

“We have a few quality players aside from those two who would definitely be good enough to step up if there were injuries to the first-choice candidates.”

Instead, the Cheetahs mentor says Saturday’s spectacle should rather be about the players – particularly in the invitational XV – opening up opportunities at franchise level that eventually grabs the attention of the Bok setup.

“Sometimes, during games like this, players get noticed. (Former midfielder) JW Jonker once played for the Shimlas against Jake White’s Boks as a 19-year-old in a training match and played so well that he made the Free State team and played in the 2006 final. “It’s an opportunity on all fronts.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 4pm.